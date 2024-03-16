Here we leave you the latest news from the MLS in the 2024 season:

🚨 Marcelo Weigandt will be a new footballer for the @InterMiamiCF ‼️ One-year loan with Inter Miami after renewing until December 2027 with Boca Jrs. Via @CLMerlo pic.twitter.com/ndNUnJuUiv — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) March 15, 2024

HUGE. #LAFC sign a new contract with Denis BOUANGA through 2028! LFG! Denis gets his bag from him and we get him for longer. Win win. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NpJAfvdVvB — LAFC_X (@LAFC_X) March 8, 2024

The Gabonese signed a two-year contract extension until the 2027 season, with the option to extend until 2028.

Fredy Montero would return to the @AsoDeporCali As confirmed by Dr Harold Losada, the issue is very advanced. Developing. 👀⏳ pic.twitter.com/BHghlUZbHv — Fernando Hurtado (@ferchohurtado22) March 14, 2024

“We were looking for the player, he didn't want to come, but he already said yes. We have it almost ready”said the doctor Harold Lozadamember of the executive committee of the Valle del Cauca team in an interview with RCN Super Combo.

🚨🚨🌖| NEW: #mufc and Arsenal are weighing up a move for Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. United have scouted the keeper expensively. [Simon Jones, Mail Sport] pic.twitter.com/MEotXEca6I — centerdevils. (@centredevils) March 14, 2024

🚨Breaking: Orlando City B has signed 2024 MLS SuperDraft selection Yutaro Tsukada to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2024. 🔥 ◽️“After spending preseason with the First Team and showing what he could do in preseason camp in Mexico, we believe that his skills can be… pic.twitter.com/U0PfafgvEO — Loud and Proud Orlando (@lpo_podcast) March 15, 2024

‼️🛬 REINFORCEMENTS ARE HERE First look of new Dynamo Midfielder Latif Blessing in training #Hustlin4More pic.twitter.com/obRGmyl4cK — Somos713 (@Somos713) March 14, 2024

“Latif is a proven winner in our league, whose positional versatility will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the busiest schedule in club history,” said general manager, Pat Onstad.

👀 Be careful with this information that is circulating. 🤯 If the #Tottenham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 does not exercise the purchase option for Timo Werner 🇩🇪 (Leipzig 🇩🇪 owns the forward's pass), New York Red Bulls 🇺🇸 WOULD GO CHARGING for him. 🤝 They want to reunite him with Emil Forsberg 🇸🇪. pic.twitter.com/RERcAAFEwY — Rincón MLS (@RinconMLS) March 12, 2024

In case the Spurs Do not exercise the purchase option you have for the German, the bullfighting team would charge to keep him.