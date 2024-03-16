The Major League Soccer Their season has already started, but the teams still have the possibility of signing reinforcements to fight for the title, which is why registrations, cancellations and rumors continue to occur.
Here we leave you the latest news from the MLS in the 2024 season:
Inter Miami He continues to add Argentines to his scheme and now it is the right back. The defender renewed with Boca Juniors from his country until December 2027, but will be loaned for one year, with the option to extend for another season with The Herons.
During the winter there was much talk about the interest of the Liga MX in signing the striker Los Angeles FCHowever, upon knowing its importance, the Californian team shielded it.
The Gabonese signed a two-year contract extension until the 2027 season, with the option to extend until 2028.
The Colombian put an end to his time with him Seattle Sounds at the end of the 2023 season, after seven seasons and 104 goals, so he would be close to returning to his country and it would be with the Sports Cali, where it already had two stages between 2005 and 2008.
“We were looking for the player, he didn't want to come, but he already said yes. We have it almost ready”said the doctor Harold Lozadamember of the executive committee of the Valle del Cauca team in an interview with RCN Super Combo.
According to The Daily Mailhe Arsenal of England has set its sights on the American goalkeeper as a possible replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season. However, also the Manchester United would be fighting for the signing of the youth team Columbus Crew. In the end, everything would depend on what you decide Ramsdale.
Orlando City SC announced the signing of the national team SuperDraft of MLS 2024, the 22-year-old Japanese full-back, with a contract MLS NEXT Pro a year before the third season of Orlando City B in the league.
Houston Dynamo acquired the Ghanaian midfielder from Toronto F.C..
“Latif is a proven winner in our league, whose positional versatility will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the busiest schedule in club history,” said general manager, Pat Onstad.
According to German media, New York Red Bulls is closely following the situation of the forward, who is on loan with the Tottenham from England until mid-2024 and his pass belongs to the RB Leipzig.
In case the Spurs Do not exercise the purchase option you have for the German, the bullfighting team would charge to keep him.
