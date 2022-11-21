The Italian Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, announced today that measures must be taken to protect works of art, such as the installation of protective glass, before the increase in aggressions and this will lead to an increase in the price of museums.

(Also read: The iconic Big Ben will work again after 5 years of inactivity)

“The continuous attacks and aggressions that increasingly occur to the detriment of our artistic and cultural heritage force us to rethink and strengthen the levels of protection,” Sangiuliano said in a note.

And he added: “the senseless and gratuitous violence that is directed against the paintings, installations, works and structures of our museums and galleries prompts us to take immediate measures, starting with covering all paintings with glass”.

Therefore, he stressed, that “considering the enormous heritage to be protected, the intervention will consequently represent a considerable cost for the coffers of the ministry and the entire nation and, unfortunately, it can only foresee an increase in the cost of entry.”

“Once again, the indignation of a few violent ones risks falling on the Italians and, in particular, about those who want to go see a good exhibition”, concluded the minister.

In recent months there have been several attacks by climate change activists on prominent works of art to draw attention to global warming.

The last canvas that has suffered an attack has been “Death and Life”, by the Austrian Gustav Klimt, which is exhibited at the Leopold Museum in Vienna, although these attacks have also affected works such as “Las majas” by Goya, “The young of the pearl” by Vermeer, “Sunflowers” by Van Gogh, “The haystacks” by Monet or “La Gioconda” by Leonardo Da Vinci. None of them suffered damage.

In Italy, environmental activists glued their hands to the glass that protects “La Primavera” by Sandro Botticelli in the room of the Uffizi Gallery in Florence (central Italy).

The latest attack occurred this Friday, when activists in the fight against climate change also threw eight kilos of flour on a car designed by Andy Warhol at an exhibition in Milan.

EFE

