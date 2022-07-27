Italy will be “fully independent” of Russian gas in the second half of 2024 thanks to the search for new markets, the acting Italian Minister for Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, with energy skills, said today.

“Adding energy savings and new suppliers, in the second half of 2024 we will be totally independent of Russian gas,” Cingolani said. at a press conference.

Italy imports 90% of the gas it consumes and until February, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 40% was Russian, this country being its main supplier, for which the Italian Government launched an emergency plan to end this dependency.

Currently, the acting Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, and the Italian diplomacy have reached new agreements with Algeria, which has already become its main gas supplier, replacing Russia.

For the time being, energy security is guaranteed.

Cingolani advanced that, for next winter, the goal is to overcome it through a diversification plan, filling the reserves and with an energy saving plan. However, the minister assured that in the event of a sudden interruption in the arrival of Russian gas, Italy would have reserves until February.

“The lack of Russian gas will be compensated by Algerian gas and that is why we do not foresee drastic measures to contain demand by the industry,” he assured.

This same Wednesday, the energy company Eni, controlled by the Italian State, announced that has completed the negotiations for the birth of a gas consortium in Angolathe New Gas Consortium.

The Angolan subsidiary of Chevron, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Limited, Sonangol, the British BP and the French Total Energies participate in the consortium.

Specifically, they have decided to finance the development of gas fields in Quiluma and Moboqueiro to build two “offshore” platforms, a gas treatment plant on land and a system for the commercialization of liquid natural gas shipments.

Production will start in 2026 and it plans to extract 330 million cubic feet of gas per day, which is equivalent to 4,000 million cubic meters per year.

