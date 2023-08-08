No medal for Alberto Bettiol, Manlio Moro, Mattia Cattaneo, Alessia Vigilia, Silvia Persico and Letizia Paternoster in the mixed team relay of the World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, a specialty that is part of the world championship program for the fourth time (40.3 kilometers distance scheduled for today). Italy finished fifth. The title went to Switzerland – as in 2022 in Australia – driven by Stefan Kung (among men) and Marlene Reusser (among women), as expected.

WHAT A BAD LUCK

But the Azzurri had to deal with bad luck, because after the first 20 km pedaled by the men’s trio they were in second position just 18″ behind Switzerland, but in the second half of the race, Silvia Persico had a mechanical problem with the gearbox which he forced her to change bicycle, thus losing at least forty seconds (the time at the finish line is taken on the second athlete). Thus the first five positions: Switzerland won the gold medal with a 7” advantage over France. Bronze for Germany at 51”, fourth for Great Britain at 1’03”, fifth for Italy at 1’17”.