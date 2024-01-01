2024 begins under the banner of bad weather, with rain which will characterize the weather picture in Italy in the first days of the new year. The bad weather, after the first signs between 2 and 3 January, will return to leave its mark from Milan to Rome, from the North to the Centre, starting from Friday 5 January.

The rain, even with thunderstorms, will gradually arrive in the South as well. At high altitude, snow is expected on the Alpine mountains and also on the Apennines in central Italy. As he highlights ilmeteo.itthe first weekend of 2024 will be characterized by intense bad weather which will also be accompanied by a sharp drop in temperatures: the cold, missed in the last days of 2023, will be felt at the start of the new year under the banner of full winter.

Although it is too early for detailed forecasts for the following days, a further turning point can be hypothesized for January 8-9, when the arrival of freezing air of Arctic origin is announced from both the Porta della Bora and the Rhone Valley. In those hours, Europe awaits the Siberian Burian with the consequent wave of frost which could bring snow to various areas of the peninsula, as far as the Tyrrhenian regions and even at low altitudes.