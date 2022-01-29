After six days of intense debates, which led to failed negotiations between parties and seven votes, the more than a thousand voters decided that Sergio Mattarella was the figure to continue as president of the nation for a new term.

Mattarella’s election took place in the eighth ballot, held on the afternoon of January 29, and in which the 80-year-old head of state exceeded the threshold of 505 votes for the absolute majority in the partial count.

At the end of the process, in which 630 deputies, 321 senators and 58 regional delegates participated, Mattarella received the support of 759 large voters to remain in the Quirinal Palace for a new period of seven years.

Mattarella is the second most voted president after Sandro Pertini who in 1978 received 832 votes out of a possible 995 and the second to repeat in office after Giorgio Napolitano in 2013.

Behind Mattarella was Carlo Nordio with 90 votes, while the current prime minister, and who had aspirations to become president, Mario Draghi received only five votes.

Precisely Draghi was one of the first to speak out after learning that Mattarella had exceeded the threshold of 505 votes. “I am grateful to the president for his decision to accept the extremely strong will of parliament to re-elect him for a second term.”

The changes of plans for Mattarella

The eighth election represents a resounding change of plans for the current head of state since he had repeatedly expressed his desire to leave the Quirinal Palace, something that the Reuters news agency supports with the argument that the president had signed a contract to rent a new apartment.

But, as the AP news agency had pointed out, Mattarella had shown a willingness, in his inner circle, to accept a second term in order to avoid a power vacuum as Italy’s divided parties were unable to choose an alternative figure.

“I had other plans, but I respect Parliament,” said the president, confirming his yes after learning that his name had received the support of the majority.

According to Reuters, prior to the vote, various polls indicated that the majority of Italians wanted him to remain in office, as did a number of parliamentarians.

Mattarella, was elected to be president of the country in 2015, prior to that he was a former constitutional judge and centrist legislator.

With a reputation for being introverted and austere, as well as little known to most Italians, he won over his compatriots with his calm and easy way of handling the country’s repeated political crises and handling of the Covid-19 health emergency.

In Italy, within its political system, the figure of the president can appoint prime ministers and is often asked to resolve political crises.

How is Italy after Mattarella’s re-election?

According to the main Italian news agencies and media, Mattarella’s election has shown the failure of the political parties to dialogue and find points of convergence.

In fact, the publication ‘Corriere Della Sera’ warns that Mattarella’s re-election, welcomed by all political forces except the Brothers of Italy, comes at a time when center-right and center-left coalitions have shattered.

“This is the second time, in just under a year, that the parties have failed to resolve fundamental issues for the country; the first to give government after the Conte crisis, the second to elect the president of the Republic, ”said Luciano Fontana in his editorial.

On the other hand, although Italy keeps its two main political figures in their posts (Mattarella in the presidency and Mario Draghi as prime minister), many fear that the division that has occurred in Parliament will bring problems for Draghi’s mandate.

“The general political context has become less favorable for the Draghi government, which faces a daunting task in the year that remains before the next general election,” said Wolfango Piccoli of political risk consultancy Teneo.

With EFE, Reuters and Italian media