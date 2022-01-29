This Saturday, the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, stated that the electrical reform, proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, does not encourage dirty energies.

At a press conference, the president stressed that the Hydrothermal Carbonization Plant in Bordo Poniente is a clear example that both federal and capital authorities believe in the “energy transition”.

However, it cannot override sovereignty or Federal electricity commission (CFE), has to be part of the strengthening of the national company for the benefit of Mexicans. Otherwise it wouldn’t be an energy sustainability project.

“For us, the electrical reform is not only essential for the future of the nation but also for this energy transition process, which is part of the sovereignty and strengthening of the national electricity industry,” he replied.

Sheinbaum highlighted that the Hydrothermal Carbonization Plant is an example that in Mexico City, together with the Secretary of Energy and the Federal Electricity Commission, they are committed to renewable energy.

The site is dedicated to transform garbage and solid organic waste from nearby inhabitants and other areas to convert them into electricity and coal, through gasification.