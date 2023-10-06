The Blues only need one half for the bonus and secure first place in Pool A. In the end there are 8 tries: by Penaud (2), Bielle-Biarrey, Ramos, Jalibert, Mauvaka, Moefana (2). Zuliani scores the blue flag goal

Italy’s World Cup ends in the worst possible way, overwhelmed 60-7 by France in Lyon in the last match of Pool A. After the humiliation against the All Blacks, the Azzurri are unable to react, without following up on the picturesque Qualification hopes sustained on the eve of the two decisive group matches, after the two comfortable and predictable victories against Namibia and Uruguay. Coach Kierano Crowley therefore ends his experience at the helm of Italy which began in July 2021 after 24 games and a balance of 8 victories and 16 defeats. France takes first place in the group with 18 points, ahead of the All Blacks (15) and Italy (10), third and qualified by right for the next edition. See also Spain out of the World Cup, Romania in its place. And a fake ID comes up

INEXISTENT — 102 seconds were enough for France to find the first goal with Damian Penaud, who on the left was freed by the pass of Thomas Romos, who converted and then slipped a central shot in the 7th minute. In the 13th minute, an unexpected kick from Penaud catches Louis Bielle-Biarrey on the left winger, the winger (20 years old) returns inside and sends Paolo Garbisi and Stephen Varney colliding, then he also avoids the closure of Nacho Brex and smashes . Italy is non-existent and in the 22nd minute the third also arrives, signed by Ramos at the right flag, after the ball passes quickly between the hands of Penaud, Ramos and Gael Fickou. In the 34th minute Italy would finally reach the goal with Simone Ferrari’s short-range breakthrough, but the TMO cancels it due to a previous high tackle in the ruck by the prop. And in the 38th minute a wonderful cross kick by Matthieu Jalibert brings the ball into the arms of Penaud all alone on the right for the bonus goal. Ramos converts them all, but as time expires he misses a central shot from midfield. See also Allegri: "With Malmoe there will be Perin and Rugani. And Dybala, he needs to play"

CAPTAIN — In the 43rd minute Crowley brings on Manuel Zuliani for Michele Lamaro, who evidently doesn’t like it: the captain leaves the field with an astonished look and an obvious “what’s up?” to the staff on the sidelines. In the 47th minute Jalibert invents the fifth try: he receives the oval from the group in front of the posts, with an inside feint he puts Brex down and opens the way for the undisturbed sprint. In the 54th minute from touchline 5 meters out of the maul, hooker Peto Mauvaka realizes that there is no guard on the right side and can walk towards the goal. Ramos transforms both. The seventh was signed by Yoram Moefana, at the right flag, served by a beautiful diving pass from Jalibert (Melvyn Jaminet transformed it). In the 71st minute, a long Italian attack was rewarded by Manuel Zuliani’s breakthrough, who smashed the ball with force, dragging three Frenchmen with him (he converted Tommy Allan). At least the flag is safe. But he didn’t avoid the eighth French try, again scored by Moefana, who in the 76th minute received a short pass from Jalibert and went beyond Allan and Monty Ioane for the dive. As time expired, a placed shot by Jaminet made it 60-7. See also Sports schedule for Wednesday, January 11

October 6, 2023 (modified October 6, 2023 | 11:06 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Italy #quarterfinals #remain #mirage #France #avalanche #Azzurri #eliminated