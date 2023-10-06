“They were intense days.” Fedez returns home after being hospitalized for bleeding caused by two ulcers. The rapper, in a series of audio released on Instagram through the broadcast channel, expresses his thanks for the support received in the last week. “Hi, I haven’t been in touch in a while. I’m finally home, I wanted to thank you for the support,” he says. “It’s been an intense few days, I’m happy to be home now. I send you a big hug. Tonight was the Blink concert, I had tickets for a year… For those who go, enjoy the concert, it will be crazy “, adds Fedez. “I hope to get back into shape soon. In moments like these you realize which people are really close to you. It can hurt not to have heard from who you expected: on the one hand you feel a little sad…”.