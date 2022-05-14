World Cup, Italy repechage instead of Ecuador (and not Chile): the FIFA regulations

L’Italy really has a chance to be fished out and go play i World Cup that will be played in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December with the final in Losail (Serie A stopped from 13/11 to 5 January 2023)? Ecuador can indeed be disqualified for the Byron Castillo case (their Football Association has denied the accusations to the sender and believes they have very solid evidence in their favor) with Roberto Mancini’s national team “elected” by FIFA instead of Chile (which he hopes given that he would earn 5 points in the South American group even surpassing the Peru (still condemned to the world championship play-off against United Arab Emirates or Australia) and ending in the wake of a Brazil, Argentina And Uruguay)? The logic is that the Disciplinary Commission could fish out not the Chileans (always assuming that Ecuador was disqualified: which is far from obvious), but the highest federation in ranking remained excluded from World Cup qualifiers under Article 6 (“If any association withdraws or is excluded from the competition, FIFA will decide on the matter in its sole discretion and take whatever action it deems necessary”). That is Italy.

Ecuador fears Italy’s repechage at the World Cup in Qatar? The fears of local media and newspapers

Let’s stay with our feet on the ground: the hopes of Stretcher and companions to erase the shame of elimination at the hands of North Macedonia I’m in the dark. But in the meantime in Ecuador there is some tension on the subject. And the fear is paradoxically more linked to the involuntary role of the Azzurri than to the chances Chilean (or del Peru which, in the event, would support the thesis of an Ecuadorian disqualification and not of the defeats at the table capable of revolutionizing the ranking). Italy is rubbing its hands, the media in Ecuador write.

According to local newspapers “TheItaly has much more weight in the FIFA respect to both Chile than toEcuador for the simple fact that she was World Champion. Chile’s desperate attempts to harm Ecuador may ultimately end in disgrace for South America. ” ranking which places Mancini’s blues in sixth place (best national among the excluded), completes the nightmares that haunt the nights of media and fans in Ecuador. But, as mentioned, the chances of seeing theItaly at the World Cup in Qatar few are optimists. Better not to make fancy flights and resign yourself to almost two months as spectators of the world championship (as happened down in Russia in 2018 when France triumphed).

En Italia se hicieron echo of the claim from Chile to FIFA sobre Byron Castillo y empiezan a soñar con ir al Mundial en lugar de Ecuador. # LéaloEnElTelégrafo: https://t.co/31FWMHBEuX pic.twitter.com/7e37vuep7p – El Telégrafo Ecuador (@el_telegrafo) May 11, 2022

