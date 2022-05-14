PlayStation may have a new one planned State of Play in the first week of June, according to a new rumor shared by a credible industry insider.

June will be quite eventful for players around the world, as a number of events are expected, despite E3 is not planned for this year.

According to the prominent reporter Jeff Grubb, Sony would be preparing for a new State of Play sooner than fans would have expected. During the podcast GamesBeat DecidesJeff Grubb said he heard from more sources than a new event is scheduled for the first week of June.

As for the contents of the aforementioned State of Play, Jeff Grubb didn’t reveal much about it. He said he learned the news from multiple sources, but is unable to confirm this indiscretion himself. According to rumors, they could be shown during that event Skull and Bones and the new call of Duty.

According to @JeffGrubb ;#PlayStation may have an event in the first week of next month. 🤔 As jeff himself emphasizes, take this rumor with a grain of salt. pic.twitter.com/eFlEAMduyI – Joe Miller (@ JoeMiller101) May 13, 2022

When fans learn of an upcoming Sony event, the first thing that really comes to mind these days is none other than God of War: Ragnarok. The title it should come out this year and fans are eager to hear more information on the new title Santa Monica.

God of War Ragnarokthe last chapter of the series that began way back in 2005, was announced in 2020 and was supposed to land on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2021, until it has not been postponed to 2022. Although a series of rumors suggest that the title could be postponed for the second time, Sony reiterated that the launch window will be in 2022.