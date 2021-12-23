DARIO MINOR Correspondent in Rome Thursday 23 December 2021, 18:28



Masks are also in Italy the main tool that the Government relies on to face the new wave of the pandemic, which leaves 40% more infections this week and 33% more deaths than in the previous week. This Thursday 44,595 new cases were registered, the highest number since the coronavirus began to hit Italy in February 2020. After analyzing the epidemiological situation with experts, Mario Draghi’s Executive plans to approve a new decree this Thursday that will reintroduce the It is mandatory to use the mask outdoors and will require the use of the safest version of these devices, the FFP2, when accessing closed public places, such as means of transport, cinemas, theaters and sporting events. There will be public aid to reduce the price of FFP2, whose current price in pharmacies is around 1.5 euros.

Among the measures proposed by the committee of experts who advise the Executive is also the prohibition until the end of January of the celebration of parties or events that may cause crowds to occur, even if they are outdoors. The Government, in addition, could advance to four months the supply of the third dose of the vaccine and reduce the validity time of the covid passport. Now it expires nine months after receiving the second injection and would pass to six, thus encouraging citizens to get the booster dose. Only those who have completed the vaccination schedule will be spared having to present a negative coronavirus test to participate in the New Year’s Eve holidays and in the celebrations that take place between December 28 and 31.

On the other hand, a delay in the restart of the school year after the Christmas holidays, as proposed by some experts, is not foreseen, since the Ministry of Education refuses to return to distance didactics in a generalized way and prefers to leave it only for classes where they have been produced contagions. Although the vaccination campaign for children between 5 and 12 years old began ten days ago, this segment of the population is today the one with the highest rates of contagion. According to the latest data, about 30% of the new cases registered in Italy respond to the omicron variant, which is causing an explosion of infections in recent weeks. On December 6 there was only 0.3% of infections with this new strain.

The 44,595 new cases this Thursday are explained both by the greater contagiousness of the omicron and by the very high number of tests carried out, more than 900,000. The imminence of Christmas Eve and family Christmas celebrations has caused Italians to go en masse to pharmacies and laboratories for tests to rule out that they are infected. The demand is so high that in big cities it is an almost impossible mission to undergo a coronavirus test until next week.