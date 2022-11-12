Rome – A stratospheric first half, a historic feat that allowed Italy to win its first victory with Australia. The Azzurri, in fact, won 28-27 in Florence, in the second autumn test match. The first half ended at 17-8 for the Azzurri, who also went to 17-3. The Genoese Pierre Bruno also scored a goal in Italy.

The match was for Italy the second test match of the three of the Autumn nations series, which began in Padua with the victory over Samoa and which will end in Genoa on November 19th against the world champions of South Africa at the Ferraris stadium in Marassi.

“The goal we set ourselves was to continue on our path, the defeat against Georgia was a false step to learn from – commented Michele Lamaro, Italrugby captain – we won the game with concreteness, it’s the small details that they make a difference and we have done them very well. At the last kick for the Australians (wrong in injury time, ed) I wanted to die, but sometimes it takes a bit of luck and this does not cancel our performance. Next Saturday the Azzurri will face South Africa in Genoa: another challenge that we must reach with the maximum of physical and mental energy ».

The Azzurri risked in extremis when, in the 81st minute, Australia found the goal with Neville: Donaldson, however, failed the transformation, which is worth two points, thus leaving the victory to Italy.

«There is great emotion, it is a great day for Italian rugby with this atmosphere and these people. It is a perfect day », commented Ange Capuozzo, extreme member of the national team.