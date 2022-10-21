Italy | Meloni named to form government, becomes Italy’s first female prime minister

In total, nine of the ministerial portfolios go to the Brothers of Italy, five to Lega and Forza Italia each, and the remaining five to others.

Italian presidential Sergio Mattarella a chancellor’s representative confirmed on Friday that the chairman of the nationalist Italian Brothers party Giorgia Meloni has agreed to form the new government. The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

Meloni is due to introduce the ministers today and they will be sworn in on Saturday.

Meloni’s first appointments were to the far-right party Legan Giancarlo Giorgietti as Minister of Economy and the centre-right Forza Italia Antonio Tajani as foreign minister.

Italian the president dissolved Mario Draghi led government in July, and new elections in the country were held in September.

In the elections held on September 25, Meloni’s Italian brothers got 26 percent of the votes and the right-wing coalition a clear majority. Meloni was in the electoral union Silvio Berlusconi Forza Italian and Matteo Salvini With Lega.