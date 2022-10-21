Two people, whose identity is currently unknown, were hit and killed by a train this evening, just before 7pm, in the municipality of Giussago (Pavia), a few kilometers from Pavia. From the first reports it seems that the victims are two young people, who were on the tracks. The driver of the convoy, bound for Pavia, did not see them and could not avoid the impact. Both got stuck under the engine of the train. One got stuck under the engine, while the other was thrown into the fields adjacent to the railway line. The aid of the 118 personnel and the firefighters was useless. The investigations of the railway police will have to clarify the reason for the presence of the victims along the tracks. On the Milan-Tortona line, traffic is still suspended between Locate Triulzi and Certosa di Pavia to allow investigations by the investigators.

The 118 operators immediately intervened on the spot, but there was nothing to do: the injuries sustained in the impact with the train were too serious. It remains to be understood why the two were at that moment, in total darkness, on the tracks. Traffic along the Milan Rogoredo-Pavia railway line is currently suspended to allow for investigations by the police. Numerous commuters who were returning to Pavia from Milan got stuck. Several trains have been canceled.

The area where two young men were hit and killed by a train tonight is frequented by drug dealers. At the moment, however, the police have not hypothesized a connection. On the other hand, suicide is excluded from the first reports. RFI specifies that no passenger train is stopped, on the line other than the long-distance train that hit the boys. Traffic is suspended on the route.