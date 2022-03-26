Given the unavailability for the next match, Marco Verratti left the national team retirement this morning and returned to PSG, his own club.

OTHER DEFECTIONS

But Verratti’s is not the only defection: after his departure this morning, other defections arrived as expected. Coverciano left the unavailable Berardi and Gianluca Mancini, who accused problems during the match against Macedonia, and with them Jorginho, Immobile and Insigne, as part of a normal alternation.