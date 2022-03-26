70 minutes on the pitch for Perisic, only 20 for the Atalantino Pasalic. Albania beaten 2-1 in Spain, Germany 2-0 in Israel

Francesco Calvi

Holland, Germany, Spain and England win, Croatia and Belgium draw. While some national teams are preparing for the decisive matches to win a place at the World Cup, those already qualified – or eliminated – have challenged each other in friendly matches. For Denmark, Eriksen’s return (with goals) is not enough to oppose the Netherlands, which is rampant (4-2) with Bergwjin (brace), Akè and Depay. Germany, committed against Israel, passes thanks to Havertz and Werner. Shaw and Kane score at Wembley, reversing the game with Switzerland after Embolo’s 0-1, while Albania surrenders in the final against the Spaniards, led by Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo. In the afternoon Croatia and Belgium also took the field: 1-1 for Perisic and his teammates (goals from Kramaric and Bijol) against Slovenia; Batshuayi and Vanaken were not enough for the Red Devils, recovered twice from Ireland with Ogbene and Browne.

Croatia 1-1 Slovenia – Croatia have not lost since Euro2020 and, without Brozovic and Brekalo, draw with Slovenia. In midfield, the coach Dalic lines up Modric, Kovacic and Perisic from 1 ‘, forward there is the former Crotone Budimir. Few emotions in the first half hour, at 40 ‘Kramaric takes advantage of a smooth shot from Brekalo (Slovenian, only namesake of the Toro playmaker) to enter the area and cross behind Oblak. Two flashes of Perisic are not enough for the doubling, at the beginning of the second half also Modric tries but shoots central. In the final they approach the 2-0 first Pasalic (entered in the 70th minute) and then Orsic, Slovenia throws in Stojanovic and Crnigoj and in the 91st minute they find the 1-1: on Verbic’s corner it kicks Bijol, the ball hits the crossbar and ends up on the net. See also Rosario Central 2-2 River Plate: the champion's 1x1

IRELAND-BELGIUM 2-2 – Roberto Martinez leaves Senators De Bruyne, Hazard, Mertens and Lukaku at home and relies on Saelemaekers and Bologna defender Theate against Ireland. Forward is Batshuayi, who does not make Romelu regret and at 12 ‘beats Kelleher with a right to turn to the far post. The striker of Besiktas and Thorgan waste a lot, Ogbene instead does not and overturns in the center of the area equalizing the scores. In the second half Saelemaekers makes room for Foket, the hosts start strong but in the 58th minute Vanaken’s 1-2 arrives, headed, on a corner kick. Substituted for Theate in Belgium, Ireland achieves the 2-2: perfect insertion by Browne, who heads over Mignolet.

ENGLAND-SWITZERLAND 2-1 – The Switzerland of Ricardo Rodriguez and Freuler yields in front of the runners-up of Europe. The goal that unlocked the match was scored by Embolo with a header, from a cross from the former Inter Shaqiri. Pickford saves on Frei and Rodriguez, until the 45th minute it is a cross-country domination but in full recovery England equalized (Shaw’s goal) on the first ball-goal. In the second half, Kane and his teammates find courage and push for the 2-1 that arrives in the final: penalty kick for Ekberg’s handball, the Tottenham captain shows up on the spot and makes no mistake. See also Miguel Layún criticizes the friendly matches of the Mexican team

SPAIN 2-1 ALBANIA – Berisha, Ismajli, Kumbulla, Djimsiti and Hysaj: Reja chooses an all-Italian defense, to try to stop Captain Morata’s Spain. The Red Furies dominate for 90 ‘, shoot on goal eight times, but the match is unlocked only when Reja and Luis Enrique decide to shuffle the cards on the table. After the unsuccessful attempts of Sarabia, Pedri and Rodri, the 1-0 arrives in the 75th minute with Ferran Torres, caught in the area by the newly entered Yeremi Pino. Under a goal, Albania took the opportunity to make room for the young Manaj (Spezia) and Asllani (Empoli) and in the final equalized with a lucky conclusion from Uzuni, who had been on the pitch for half an hour. The show of the last quarter of an hour is not over yet: at 90 ‘Dani Olmo, who took over from Gavi, scores the final 2-1 putting the ball in seven. See also Analysis: conclusions of the call for Rueda for the friendly

GERMANY 2-0 ISRAEL – Two goals in the first half, two missed penalties – one for each side – in the second. In the end, however, Flick’s team passed without difficulty in the friendly at 20.45. The most dangerous among the Germans is the usual Kai Havertz who, after two goals denied him by the opposing goalkeeper Marciano, achieves the 1-0 in the 36th minute, goring on a cross from Raum. Ten minutes later Werner doubles, served on a free kick by Gundogan; in the second half Marciano continues to exalt himself and closes the door to Kehrer and Draxler. In the final, the referee Mariani concedes two penalties, wasted by both teams. They take charge of beating them Muller and Cohen, but the German hits the post and the latter ends up being hypnotized by Trapp.