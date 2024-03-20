lThe Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has been called to testify on July 2 in the trial against two Italians who published manipulated porn videos with the face of the president and for which he asks for 100,000 euros in damages.

The trial, which began in October last year at the Sassari Court in Sardinia, sees a father and son, aged 73 and 40, accused of having published fake videos on an American pornographic site placing Meloni's face on the images. bodies of the actresses.

The prime minister presented herself as an offended party in the process and requested compensation for damages in the amount of 100,000 euros, who explained that she wants to donate to the Ministry of the Interior's fund for women victims of violence.

This is a symbolic request and aims to contribute to the protection of victims. Women who, often without knowing it, are targets of this type of crime

“This request is intended to be a message addressed to all women who are victims of this type of abuse so that they are not afraid to report it. This is a symbolic request and is intended to contribute to the protection of victims. Women who, often without knowing it, are targets of this type of crime,” explained Meloni's lawyer, María Giulia Marongiu.

Although Meloni's legal representative opposed the request to bring the prime minister to testify, the lawyer for the two accused insisted and The statement was set for July 2 at 1:00 p.m.

The investigations began in 2020, when Meloni was not yet president, and after tracking the data from the videos, they managed to identify the alleged authors of the falsification.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gestures during a session in the Chamber of Deputies, as she briefs the Lower House ahead of the European Council meeting, Rome, Italy. Photo:EFE Share

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the 40-year-old man had modified pornographic films, using specific software, while the father was involved because his telephone line was used.. The videos remained online for several months and garnered millions of views around the world.

EFE