lRussian Justice ruled this Wednesday preventive detention for two employees of a gay bar -the artistic director and the administrator- after accusing them of extremismthe first criminal case with this charge since the LGBT movement was declared extremist in this country.

According to the EAN News portal, the court hearing in a court in the city of Orenburg was held behind closed doors and journalists were able to access the courtroom only during the reading of the ruling.

On March 9, the police raided a bar where drag shows were being held.

Later the Ministry of the Interior reported having “thwarted the activity of a nightclub, where representatives of a movement banned in Russia.”

According to the authorities, the establishment “propaganda of the LGBT movement, prohibited in Russia,” was carried out.

The Supreme Court of Russia outlawed the international LGBT movement in this country in November 2023, considering it an “extremist organization” at the request of the Ministry of Justice.

Russia banned demonstrations of LGBTIQ+ movements in 2023. Photo:X: Silvio_menesz Share

The measure prohibits propaganda, advertising, generating interest and encouraging joining the ranks of the LGBT movement.

In November 2022, the Duma (chamber of deputies) passed a law that completely banned LGBT propaganda, pedophilia and sex change.

Besides, In June it banned sex change surgical operationswhich caused great alarm among the transsexual community.

Russian authorities assure that there is no discrimination or persecution of the homosexual community in the country and that the prohibition of public demonstrations by said group responds to the moral values ​​of Russia.

EFE