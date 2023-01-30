France and Italy have agreed to manufacture 700 additional Aster missiles, reflecting a shared desire to “modernise and bolster their land and naval anti-aircraft defense capabilities”. This was announced in a statement by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces quoted by France 24.

According to the note, released three days after the meeting in Rome between the defense minister, Guido Crosetto, and his French counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu, at the end of December the Franco-Italian group Eurosam (MBDA and Thales) was notified “a contract for the production of nearly 700 Aster missiles”. “This order concerns different versions of this unique missile in Europe”, specifies the ministry, citing the Aster 15 and Aster 30 B1 as well as the latest Aster 30 B1Nt version.

“This is one of the largest orders for this anti-aircraft missile, the only European system that offers such operational capabilities”, continues the statement, which does not mention a possible delivery of some missiles to Ukraine, with Kiev insists on the need to receive more weapons, especially for anti-aircraft defence.

On Saturday, the French newspaper L’Opinion reported that during the meeting between Crosetto and Lecornu, the two countries would have agreed on the joint purchase of 700 Aster-30 missiles worth two billion euros for the Mamba Samp/ T, what could be sent to Ukraine. The Italian Defense Ministry, however, denied the report.