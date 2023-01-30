Microsoft has named its two Xbox Games with Gold titles for February as roguelike RPG For the King and soccer beat ’em up Guts N Goals.

As usual, this latest duo will be offered for four weeks a piece over the next month, with For the King available to claim from 1st to 28th February, and Guts N Goals available from 16th February to 15th March.

The pair will replace January’s current Games with Gold offerings: Iris Fall (available until tomorrow) and Autonauts (available until 15th February).

For the King!

For the King is a gorgeous indie fantasy RPG with turn-based battles, though it’s not for the faint-hearted. Vikki Blake warned that its “brutality can sometimes get the better of it” in Eurogamer’s For the King review.

“It’s pretty, yes, but it’s also pretty brutal, and quick to punish even the simplest of mistakes,” Vikki wrote. “But if you’re a fan of tabletop RPGs and have a couple of sadistic pals to keep you company, it’s a Kraken little game that’s sure to delight – and dismay – in equal measures.”

Guts N Goals!

Guts N Goals, meanwhile, is an arcade-style soccer punch-up game made by a solo developer. It launched to positive reviews back in August 2021, and lets you play a pixelated top-down footy match while also wielding melee weapons.

For more on Xbox Games with Gold and what’s on offer, here’s Eurogamer’s full guide.