Protests and threats motivated by the situation of a terrorist on hunger strike to try to put an end to the harshest prison regime continue.
“In Bologna a serious attack is going to be committed.” That is the worrying message that a doorman from the headquarters of the newspaper ‘Il Resto del Carlino’, the most important in this Italian city, received by phone early this Thursday. The possible attack, according to the anonymous caller, would be related to the case of the anarchist Alfredo Cospi
#Italy #extreme #precautions #risk #anarchist #attack
Leave a Reply