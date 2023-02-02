Brothers Tarn and Zach Adams have revealed the extent of first check received from Valve for the Steam version of Dwarf Fortress: About 7 million dollars. The data was easily obtainable from the monthly report, that of January, which the two publish on the revenue produced by the game, skyrocketing with the launch in the Valve store.

Exactly, revenue for the month was $7,230,123.58, significantly up from December’s $15,635.07. Bear in mind that before launching on Steam, Dwarf Fortress lived mostly on Patreons and offers.

Naturally not all of the money will go to the Adamses, as explained by one of the two, Tarn, on the Bay 12 Games forum. Practically about half of the amount will go in taxes. In addition, the wages of the company’s new employees must be subtracted from the total.

Be that as it may, the earnings will guarantee the future of the game. If you want more information about this incredible game, read our review of Dwarf Fortress.