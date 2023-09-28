Italy | Europe’s most dangerous volcano is moving restlessly again – an eruption would lead to massive destruction

Campi Flegrei has been moving restlessly for a long time.

Cognoscenti have warned that Europe’s most dangerous volcano, Campi Flegrei, located west of Naples in Italy, is behaving more restlessly than in 40 years, says The Guardian.

Experts have already warned about the unstable activity of the volcano earlier this year.

The authorities have also prepared an evacuation plan for the area just in case.

Campi Flegrei is not an actual mountain, but a bowl-shaped crater with a settlement on top.

Wednesday morning More than 80 seismic events were reported in Campi Flegrei, the strongest of which was a 4.2 magnitude earthquake.

“Seismic activity has increased even more in recent months and does not seem to be stopping,” Director of Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology Carlo Doglioni told the Italian channel TGCom24 in an interview.

According to Doglion, the most positive scenario would be for the volcano’s seismic activity to calm down, as happened in 1980. The worst option would be that the volcano erupted as destructively as in 1538.

“We are monitoring the situation, but we don’t know how it will develop,” Doglioni said and continued that even a smaller eruption would cause considerable damage.

Campi Flegrein an eruption would also mean a huge evacuation operation.

360,000 people live on top of the volcano’s caldera, and about a million people live in nearby Naples.

Climate effects would extend to the whole of Europe.