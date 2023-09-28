The government is committed to “evaluating the opportunity to evaluate alternative solutions with respect to the construction of the Bobsleigh track in Cortina”: this is foreseen in an agenda signed by Mauro Berruto of the Democratic Party and the entire Avs group (Green and Left Alliance). “A victory of common sense, the approval of the agenda with the first signature of Bonelli and Zanella who says no to the bobsled track in Cortina for the Olympics – says Bonelli -, recalling that twice, the tender for the construction of the bobsleigh track in Cortina was deserted. The last one was held on July 31st and important companies declined the invitation, highlighting the difficulties both from a timing and economic point of view. We are risking making a global impression in view of the important Olympic event. The Cortina track is a mistake from the start, with prohibitive costs reaching 125 million euros for a structure that will have little use post-Olympics”.

Sustainability

—

“I would like to suggest that we stop while there is time – says MP Mauro Berruto of the Democratic Party -: we shared the idea that the Milan-Cortina Games are the most sustainable ever, well then it is clear that also in this direction we need to reflect on the cost-benefit ratio and not hide behind the Olympic atmosphere. I say this as a Turin native who experienced the 2006 Games, which had a critical issue on the bobsleigh track built in Cesana. I ask the Government to evaluate all alternative solutions, even the most imaginative. We want unforgettable Games, the legacy must be sustainability. Sometimes you make mistakes in making assessments, you simply need to recognize a mistake and correct it while you still have time. If you insist there is no justification. We need a third party who can express a final opinion, I hope it could be this Parliament.”