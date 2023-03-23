Bregoli’s team conquers the first trophy in Romania by beating Lugoj. The Tuscans struggle against Thy Istanbul, but go through. Ok Novara in the Champions League

THY Istanbul-Scandicci 3-2 (25-21, 18-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-10) Savino Del Bene Scandicci’s access to the Cev Cup final should have been little more than a formality, after the 3-0 victory obtained against Thy Istanbul at home. But Barbolini’s team made life a little more complicated in their return to Turkey, reaching the pass for the final round of the competition only in the fourth set. In the first, Thy immediately gives the feeling of wanting to make life hard for their opponents and driven by an excellent Orthmann (also an ex from Scandicci) manages to bring home the first portion of the game (25-21). Scandicci recovers and starts very strong at the opening of the second set. Zhu Ting and Antropova, on this axis the Tuscans grind points and dominate the field. In the final, however, there is a decrease, a drop in concentration which sounds like an alarm bell, but which certainly does not compromise the partial victory (18-25). Incredible what happens in the third set, where Scandicci finds himself in front, even clearly, except losing his bearings in the final. Savino Del Bene is reached in extremis despite a considerable advantage, and then also overtaken by the opponents with the advantages (26-24). A skit that seems to repeat itself in the fourth as well, where what happened after 19-19 is difficult to explain. The fact is that after sending Antropova back onto the field for Mingardi, Savino Del Bene puts one ball after another, until 24-19. Then another blackout and even four set points cancelled. At the end it is Antropova who passes through the opponent’s wall to close on 25-23. The fifth set is pure academy because it doesn’t count for anything. Thy wins it for the honor against an opponent now satisfied with the qualification achieved. And speaking of the final, Scandicci will play against the winners of Alba Blaj and Targoviste with an away game on April 5th and home return on the 12th of next month. After the Challenge Cup won last year, patron Nocentini could find another continental trophy on his showcase. (Stefano Del Corona) See also Civitanova beats Trento and is second. Perugia on the run

Lugoj-Chieri 0-3 (21-25, 21-25, 21-25)

Since 2008, the year the Club was founded, and after having conquered the A1 series exactly 10 years later, it is time for Reale Mutua Fenera Chieri ’76 to write a new page in its history, accompanied by the 160 fans who arrived with the special charter organized by the club itself. In the second leg final, played at the Constantin Jude Arena in Timosoara, the blue and white formation conquered the 3-0 victory which allowed them to put their first Cev Challenge Cup on the bulletin board. There are twelve victories out of as many games played, fifteen if we also consider those of the Wevza Cup played right at the PalaFenera, and which allowed access to the third most important European competition. A Chieri who starts the contract and who collides with a Lugoj who is immediately fierce, also pushed by the very hot crowd. However, the biancoblù formation is always capable of filling the accused disadvantage. Weitzel’s serve was decisive (also the ace at the end of the set) which allows the recovery from 7-3 to 9-9. The extension of the hills continues until 13-19. Lugoj’s defensive and blocking skills aren’t enough and in the end he concedes 21-25. A partial second characterized by a substantial balance especially in the initial part. To unblock the situation are the two aces from Cazaute which allow Chieri the first draw. However, the longest and most exciting exchange of the match arrives on 20-20, resolved by the other only by the video-check cameras in favor of the hosts, who reopen the games. In the final part, Chieri’s mental strength is crucial to overwhelm the opponents, closing the set on 21-25 and thus mathematically conquering his historic first European trophy. For the third set some changes in Chieri’s ranks; but it is above all Lugoj who appears less combative, certainly defeated mentally, and who has to force his shots to stay in the slipstream of his opponents. The blue and whites in control close the partial and the match 21-25, despite a thrilling set finale and postponing the celebrations for a few actions. “Since that first Wevza Cup match, I’ve always had the feeling that this team could give a lot, and we’ve shown it game after game… I can’t help but be proud of this achievement. Tonight we’re only celebrating, we’ll think about the rest later” these are the words of captain Grobelna as he squeezes the Cup he just conquered very tightly. “I think the series changed in those first two sets of the first leg, there I had the perception that we could do something really big. However, these two matches were real battles. Honor to the opponents and congratulations to the game expressed by the girls”, comments coach Giulio Cesare Bregoli. “I could even retire… emotions have certainly never been lacking in these 15 years and today was yet another demonstration” said Filippo Vergnano, President of Chieri ’76 Volleyball. (Gabriele Giovine) See also Scudetto final, today match-1: this is how the tricolor is decided between Perugia and Civitanova

Novara-Stuttgart 3-0 (25-18; 25-19; 25-21) Novara is once again among the greats of Europe, once again representing Italy among the strongest on the continent. For Igor Gorgonzola it is the third semi-final won out of six participations, an extraordinary achievement for the young Piedmontese club, which arrived in the heart of a season in many respects below expectations so far, in which Stefano Lavarini’s girls have however offered the best of himself on European evenings. A qualification already mortgaged after the victory in the first leg match in Stuttgart and placed in a safe in front of his fans, winning the first two sets of a match in which he initially suffered a bit from the tension due to the stakes, and then unleash his talent clearly superior to the German opponents. The start is that of a diesel from Novara, who finds herself chasing on 3-6, with the Germans wild in defense and effective in offensive choices. Ball after ball, Igor raises the revs of her engine and the difference begins to be made by the power of Carcaces, who scores 5 points in an amen (including 2 aces) and with his turn at bat propitiates the break that brings Novara to drive on 14-10 (great wall of Karakurt and Danes). Lavarini’s team extends to 16-11 but Stuttgart is alive and with Rivers they put pressure back to 16-13. A great wall by Bosetti, two consecutive aces by Karakurt and a guest error widen the gap (20-13) but Allianz is back in the wake again, taking advantage of two errors by Cate Bosetti in attack (20-17). It takes the umpteenth blaze of a very inspired Karakurt (7 points so far) to give the last push to a closed set Danesi sends to the archives on 25-18. Stuttgart plays everything in the second set and the start of the German training is proud and combative, with Novara struggling to put the ball on the ground against a team that defends every ball (8-7). As in the previous set, however, when Igor opens the gas for the guests it’s very hard to stay hooked: Bosetti no longer drops a ball in defense and Carcaces and Karakurt start hitting from every area of ​​the field, signing a partial that leads to 12 -7. Allianz doesn’t give up (15-12) but doesn’t have the strength to keep up with Novara’s pace which, albeit in flames, is irrepressible when it pushes (18-12, Bosetti). Lavarini’s double substitution ends with Igor ahead 21-15. Three mistakes force the Novara coach to call time out on 22-19. It’s the ultimate thrill, because Novara makes no mistakes and takes the set (25-19) which qualifies for the semi-finals of the Champions League. At the Pala Igor there is a party, while the race obviously takes on a completely different meaning once the result is achieved. The third set closes the contest with Novara who wins 3-0 and can definitively unleash the party. Thursday evening at 20.30 against Fener, even Conegliano is attempting an impossible comeback, which lost 3-0 in the first leg. (Andrea Crippa) See also 8 players that Cruz Azul regrets letting go

March 22, 2023 (change March 22, 2023 | 21:53)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Italy #celebrates #Europe #Scandicci #Cev #Cup #final #Chieri #wins #Challenge #Cup