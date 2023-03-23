Valve has clearly explained that Counter strike 2 It will be a free update Of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, as assumed by many when the game was still a rumor. The novelty was put in black and white on the official sitewhere we find written:

“All of the game’s new features will be revealed at its official launch this summer, but the road to Counter-Strike 2 begins today with a limited test for select CS:GO players. During this testing period, we’ll be evaluating a subset of features to detect and fix potential issues prior to global release.

This summer, Counter-Strike 2 will be a free update to CS:GO. So organize your set-up, hone your skills and get ready for what’s next!”

As many suspected, Valve has no intention of dispersing the vast community of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which will try to keep as compact as possible even with the transition to Counter-Strike 2.

In this regard, Valve has also confirmed that all objects obtained in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive will also be usable in Counter-Strike 2:

“Bring your entire CS:GO inventory into Counter-Strike 2. Not only will you keep all the items you’ve obtained over the years, but they will all benefit from Source 2 lighting and materials.

In addition to supporting CS:GO models and refinements, all default weapons have been updated with high-resolution models, and some weapon refinements take advantage of these new models.

Counter-Stike 2 was announced tonight with three videos that showcased some of the new features in the game. The first test of the game has also started.