Gündogan was expelled from Volt’s faction last year after reports of transgressive behaviour. An investigation agency started working on the complaint, but Gündogan did not want to cooperate and filed summary proceedings in which she demanded return. The court initially agreed with her, but in March Volt still excluded her from the group after it turned out that thirteen reports had been received.

Gündogan then continued as an independent Member of Parliament. In February of this year, Volt won the appeal: Gundogan should have been expelled from the faction. Proceedings on the merits announced by Gündogan are still ongoing. The political party Volt had the matter evaluated and in May of this year there was a report of 194 pages. The piece does not answer the question of what exactly ex-Volt Member of Parliament Nilüfer Gündogan did wrong.

The legal battle is not over yet, Gundogan said in her statement. ‘The constitutional judgment of the court this year does not detract from the ‘libel and slander’ that were used to induce me to give up my parliamentary seat. I will provide the legal evidence for this and continue to do so until my name is cleared. I do this for myself and also for anyone else who may be affected by this and who may have less strength to fight.’