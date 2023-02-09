The player ready to say yes even without cups. Coldest Rome. The other blue Rovella will return from loan in June, while the positions of Ranocchia and Nicolussi Caviglia are to be evaluated

A year and a half ago Davide Frattesi scored at the Allianz Stadium and celebrated the victory of his little Sassuolo against the great Juventus. “Not even in the most beautiful of dreams,” commented the midfielder on social media after the feat. As a boy, when he had not yet reached ten, he participated in a Juventus-branded Summer Camp, to the delight of his grandfather Carmine, a huge fan of the Lady.

Fifteen years later that stadium could become home, because its name is at the top of the new management’s shopping list for the summer transfer market. Despite the situation of uncertainty and the great revolutions at the top of the club (which could not have ended here: the arrival of a sporting director to support or replace Federico Cherubini, currently inhibited) cannot be excluded Maurizio Scanavino and his loyalists are already moving to build the Juventus of the future and Frattesi makes everyone agree, starting with the coach. See also Zaniolo, desire for Juve? What's behind those likes for the Bianconeri

contacts and openings — What is certain is that already in January the management laid the foundations for June, moving both with Sassuolo (with whom the Bianconeri have always had excellent relations, as also demonstrated by the Locatelli deal) and with the player’s agent, Joseph Rice. Nothing official, simply a double contact to probe the boy’s availability and to advance his candidacy with the Emilians. Last summer Frattesi was very close to Roma, the club with which he won two trophies at youth level (an Italian Cup and a Super Cup) and which will be entitled to a percentage from Sassuolo in the event of a future resale. However, the interest of the Giallorossi has cooled down over the months and at the moment the only club to have come forward is Juventus. Frattesi has opened up to a transfer to Turin: he would say yes to the Lady even without cups, because he realizes that it is still an opportunity to grow and land in a top club. See also Hungry for outsiders, hungry for Cambiaso: that's who is looking for him, in Serie A and abroad

sustainable investment — The reason why Juventus (who had already thought about it in the past) set their sights on the Roman midfielder is certainly technical, but not only. Frattesi is young (23 years old), Italian (he made his debut with Mancini in the Nations League against Germany), has an absolutely affordable salary (no more than one million) and is a sustainable investment. The two clubs have not yet talked about figures, but Sassuolo’s valuation is around 25-30 million. Lost McKennie (who went on loan to Leeds with the hope that he will be redeemed in the summer), with Rabiot at the end of his contract (keeping him is practically impossible, especially if Juventus do not go to the Champions League) and Paredes on loan and destined to return to PSG (the redemption is set at 22 million and it is unlikely that the Bianconeri will spend it on a 28-year-old player) Frattesi is considered the ideal profile to reorganize the midfield while also strengthening the blue backbone of the team. See also Ranger 2022: The pickup switches to the V6 and becomes more connected

Long live Made in Italy — Allegri already has Locatelli, Fagioli and Miretti and Rovella, Ranocchia and Nicolussi Caviglia could return from the various loans in the summer. In the current Juventus midfield, Frattesi could play right-hand midfield, with Fagioli moved to the left. Without forgetting Pogba, who Juventus hopes next year will not have all the difficulties he is encountering this season and will be able to act as mother hen on the black and white green line. Allegri has never hidden his weakness for midfielders who fit in and Frattesi belongs to this category. He is dynamic, he has physique and technique, he knows how to destroy but also build and has a good sense of goal, as demonstrated by the 5 goals scored so far this season (in 21 appearances). It is a purchase that Juventus can already start planning, even without knowing yet what his destiny will be in the European cups.

