Blanco destroys the Sanremo stage, the indiscretion: it was a staging

Days later, Blanco’s performance at the Sanremo Festival 2023 continues to be discussed with the singer who, during his performance, began to devastate the Ariston stage amid boos from the audience.

From the beginning, however, several doubts arose about the veracity of the episode despite the singer’s apologies and the words of Amadeus, who defended Blanco.

Now, it was Jessica Tua, the flower stylist who created the composition of roses then destroyed by Blanco, who launched the latest sensational indiscretion on the fact that it was a staging.

Reached by Strip the Newsthe woman said: “During the performance, Blanco was supposed to move like in the video de The island of roses and then kick and punch the flowers. A test was done before the episode, we had to be inspired by the video and for this reason we re-proposed the same bed of roses: Blanco himself was happy”.

When asked by Valerio Staffelli if Rai executives were also present during the rehearsals, Jessica Tua replied: “I think so: I don’t know who they were, but there were people”.

The flower stylist then revealed that the material in which the flowers had been inserted had been designed precisely so as not to get hurt: “It was all designed so that it was not harmful. All the thorns have been removed from the roses themselves, about 300″.