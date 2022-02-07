After touching Serie B with Parma, who preferred to turn to other goals, for Giovinco different paths could be opened in Spain. Ronaldo’s Valladolid is looking for reinforcements at no cost and it seems that fishing among the various free agents has given the former Juventus player a thought. But Sampdoria is also thinking of him, given that Gabbiadini’s injury could be more serious than expected.
