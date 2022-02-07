Payments of the PIS/PASEP salary allowance will start this Tuesday (8th) and you will be able to count on up to a minimum wage completing the income at the end of the month.

There are two separate calendars for workers (see tables at the end of the text): the allowance for workers in private companies (PIS) starts to be released on Tuesday (8) and public employees (PASEP) start to have the money released shortly thereafter, on the 15th.

+ PIS/Pasep: Caixa Tem application releases consultation of salary allowance amounts

The salary bonus is an annual benefit for the worker, who receives money equivalent to a maximum of one minimum wage (R$ 1,212). Workers registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years and who have formally worked for at least 30 days in the base year considered for the calculation are entitled to the benefit, with an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages.

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract in 2020 (there is still no definition on the base year of 2021). Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month. Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

PIS/PASEP payment schedule

PIS payments

Birth month Pay day January february 8 February February, 10th March February 15th April February 17th May February 22 June February, 24 July March, 15 August March 17 September March 22 October March 24 November March 29th December March 31

PASEP payments

end of registration Pay day February 15th 1 February 15th two February 17th 3 February 17th 4 February 22 5 February, 24 6 March, 15 7 March 17 8 March 22 9 March 24

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

