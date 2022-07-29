In the ATP 250 tournament Agamenone beat Cecchinato in the quarters, Sinner ruled Carballes Baena, while Zeppieri won over Zapata Miralles. The double Fognini / Bolelli is in the final
Three out of four. Umag is confirmed as the blue homeland, with the semi-finals that practically look like an Italian championship. Sinner, Zeppieri and the surprising Agamenone will challenge the only representative of the “rest of the world” left in the race, but it is one that weighs: the reigning champion and seeded # 1 Carlos Alcaraz. The certainty is therefore that at least one Italian will be in the final on Sunday. Jannik Sinner, seeded n.2 and number ten in the world, was certainly predictable, among the top 4 in Croatia: the 20-year-old from Sesto Pusteria he defeated the Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, n.86 of the ranking, with a score of 6-4 7-6, struggling a little to close a game less easy than expected. “I was concentrated and in focus for the whole match – Sinner said at the end of the match – I had difficulty in closing but I remained concentrated in the tie break and I am happy. Tomorrow it will be a difficult match against Franco, he is playing really well, but I have to think about myself and give it my all. Thanks for the support, you are of great help to me ”. That Franco is the amazing Agamenone, who in the quarters he imposed himself on Marco Cecchinatothus reaching his first semifinal in the major circuit at the age of 29 and n.136 in the world.
Zero wins
–
Before Umag, the Argentine-born Italian had never won a game on the major ATP circuit, and is now living a dream. Agamenone won the derby 6-2 6-1, in just 77 minutes the challenge with the Palermo, who had won in Umag in 2018 and yesterday had eliminated a tennis player in great shape like Lorenzo Musetti, fresh from the victory in Hamburg. “It was a tough match despite the score but I’m really happy – Agamenone commented -. Who do I prefer as the next opponent? It doesn’t matter, in every match I am my own opponent and I have to try to overtake myself every time ”. First semifinal ever for another surprise, very pleasant of the tournament, that Giulio Zeppieri who at 20 is starting to show what everyone, absolutely everyone, has predicted for some time: a great, great potential. Zeppieri, placed in front of the Spanish Bernabe Zapata Miralles, number 82 in the world, won 7-5 6-4. The blue in the semifinals will have to face Alcaraz, who ruled the Argentine Bagni for 6-0 6-4. Another blue note in Umag: the double Fognini / Bolelli, seeded n.1, is in the final, and on Saturday he will face the duo composed of Glasspool and Heliovaara.
July 29, 2022 (change July 29, 2022 | 22:29)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Italian #Umag #semifinals #AlcarazZeppieri #SinnerAgamenone #derby
Leave a Reply