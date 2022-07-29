Three out of four. Umag is confirmed as the blue homeland, with the semi-finals that practically look like an Italian championship. Sinner, Zeppieri and the surprising Agamenone will challenge the only representative of the “rest of the world” left in the race, but it is one that weighs: the reigning champion and seeded # 1 Carlos Alcaraz. The certainty is therefore that at least one Italian will be in the final on Sunday. Jannik Sinner, seeded n.2 and number ten in the world, was certainly predictable, among the top 4 in Croatia: the 20-year-old from Sesto Pusteria he defeated the Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, n.86 of the ranking, with a score of 6-4 7-6, struggling a little to close a game less easy than expected. “I was concentrated and in focus for the whole match – Sinner said at the end of the match – I had difficulty in closing but I remained concentrated in the tie break and I am happy. Tomorrow it will be a difficult match against Franco, he is playing really well, but I have to think about myself and give it my all. Thanks for the support, you are of great help to me ”. That Franco is the amazing Agamenone, who in the quarters he imposed himself on Marco Cecchinatothus reaching his first semifinal in the major circuit at the age of 29 and n.136 in the world.