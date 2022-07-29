2K has released a first teaser for NBA 2K23, the new chapter that aims to have several gameplay improvements as well as techniques. This is just a first taste and the small video of just over a minute called “First Look” only gives a glimpse of what will be shown in a more substantial way later.

The new technologies certainly allow a better use of resources to facial and non-facial animations and from this video we can already begin to see it, although it is still a cross-generational chapter. The title will arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well as on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. A version for Nintendo Switch is also planned.

Next week, therefore, NBA 2K23 will be fully revealed, even if we still don’t know the exact day and time. In short, we have to wait a little longer, reminding you that the game will arrive on 9 September.