Italian striker Lorenzo Insigne, shirt number 10 for Napoli and the national team, confirmed last Saturday (8) that he will be a player for Toronto FC from the middle of the year.

The 30-year-old athlete will be the highest paid in the history of Major League Soccer (MLS), which brings together clubs from the United States and Canada, and is expected to earn 11.5 million euros per season (about R$73.6 million) , according to the Italian press.

Another azurra striker who made history in the Canadian team was Sebastian Giovinco. Despite his 83 goals in 142 games in four seasons with the franchise, he recalled, in an interview with the newspaper Corriere dello Sport, that he was forgotten about the national team’s call-ups when he transferred to the team in early 2015.

“Personally, I felt good and found a city where life is very easy. Professionally, he has to consider that he will disappear from the radar. Lost selection, lost visibility. If you’re willing to let go of those things, it’s an experience I recommend to everyone,” he said.

