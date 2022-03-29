Against the Belgians it ends 2-0, a victory that is worth the access of Nunziata’s team to the final stages of the tournament in Slovakia, starting on 18 June

From the boys come smiles and hopes. With a 2-0 win over Belgium, the Under 19 national team reached the qualification for the final phase of the European Championship, which will be played in Slovakia. A great test, that of Carmine Nunziata’s team, used to excel in this category: the Under 19 team came close to the title in 2016 in Germany (lost in the final against Mbappé’s France, there were Meret, Barella, Locatelli and Mandragora ) and in 2019 in Finland (4-3 defeat in extra time by Portugal, in the field of Tonali, Zaniolo, Scamacca, Pinamonti), and in Finland – in Vantaa, on a field surrounded by snow – he took a breath of fresh air to Italian football suffocated by the failure to qualify for the World Cup. It is not the only one, given that yesterday the Under 20s won 5-0 in Norway and leads the ranking of the Eight Nations tournament, with excellent chances of winning: England must play two games, Germany one (against the English tonight) and can still overtake Bollini’s team. See also F1 | Binotto: "We are happy with the laps we have covered"

Miretti and Casadei – The great feat of the Under 19 team remains, formed by the boys born in 2003 (plus the 2004 Giacomo Faticanti, from Roma), the year in which Italy won its last European championship in Liechtenstein. Some of them have already made their debut in Serie A: the last in order of time was the Juventus player Fabio Miretti, who after nine minutes received the ball from Gnonto – who in 2020 instead left Inter to move to Zurich – and overtook Boets. The doubling of Italy, sided with the usual 4-3-1-2 (but with the Atalantino Giovane put by Nunziata to make the low left winger, with Mulazzi on the right, was scored by a specialist in head shots , Cesare Casadei: on Miretti’s free-kick, the Inter header on the last playable ball of the first half gave Belgium the knockout blow.

Second half – In the second half, with the teams tired (it was the third match in a week in the group with Germany and Finland), Italy risked little or nothing: Nunziata, at 60 ‘, entered Nasti for Ambrosino, then Baldanzi for Gnonto, finally reinforced the midfield in the final minutes with Terracciano (also fresh from his Serie A debut with Verona) in place of Miretti. But Desplanches, Milan goalkeeper, has never been called to extraordinary interventions. It is over with Italy all on the pitch for the group photo: appointment from 18 June to 1 July in Slovakia: access to the Under 20 World Cup scheduled for 2023 in Indonesia is also up for grabs. See also The referee forbids them to play with the veil and suspends the game

