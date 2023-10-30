Jens Klingmann And Bruno Spenglerleading the BMW M4 GT3are the Italian champions Gran Turismo Sprint 2023. They won the overall title at Imolaoccupying second place on the podium behind their rivals for the Italian title, Liberati-Michelotto (Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2). BMW Italia-Ceccato Racing Team won thanks to the best placings after finishing equal on points with the new Italian champions.

BMW drivers Klingmann/Spengler have won the 2023 Italian GT Championship

They placed third Petrov-Cazzaniga with another VSR Lamborghini. Other titles have been awarded to Denes-Gvazava (GT3 PRO-AM), Gilles Stadsbader (GT Cup PRO-AM) e Vincenzo Scarpetta (GT Cup AM) in various categories and teams.

Italian GT Championship 2023, results

The 2023 season of the Italian GT Championship ended with an exciting race Imola between the teams BMW and Lamborghiniwith a championship that ended with the Klingmann and Spengler crews on equal points.

The 2023 Italian GT Championship was decided in the last round in Imola

Despite a bitter title fight, Klingmann and Spengler achieved a deserved victory. In the last round of the season, i BMW drivers they were protagonists, with Spengler driving in the first stint and Klingmann in the second part of the race.

Gvazava-Denes champions GT3 PRO-AM Championship 2023

The rivals for the title, Liberati-Cazzaniga, made one comeback impressive starting from 15th position and they won the race, but the points were identical and the title went to Klingmann-Spengler thanks to fourth place obtained in race 2 in Misano.

In the GT3 PRO-AM ranking, Schiavoni-Cressoni (Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2) excelled ahead of the new Italian champions GT3 PRO AM, Dimitry Gvazava And Philippe Denes (Lamborghini Huracan GT3).

File-Ciclia winners of the GT3 AM Category Championship

In the GT3 AM, Eyelashes-Fascicle (Lamborghini Huracan GT3-Imperiale Racing) celebrated the title, while Magnoni-Bodellini (Honda NSX GT3-Nova Race) finished in second place.

Overall ranking of the 2023 Italian GT Championship

POS PILOTS CAT. TEAM CAR PTS 1 Klingmann Jens

Spengler Bruno GT3 Pro BMW Italia-Ceccato Racing BMW G82 M4 98 2 Free Edward

Michelotto Mattia GT3 Pro VSR Lamborghini Huracan 98 3 Fuck Riccardo

Petrov Artem GT3 Pro VSr Lamborghini Huracan 71 4 D’Auria Jean-Luc White Stuart Peter GT3 Pro AF Corse Ferrari 488 64 5 Llarena Mateo

Moulin Baptiste GT3 Pro VSR Lamborghini Huracan 52 6 Denes Phillipe

Gvazava Dmitry GT3 Pro-Am Imperial Sports Car Lamborghini Huracan 41 7 De Luca Francesco

Drummers Carlo GT3 Pro-Am BMW Italia-Ceccato Racing BMW G82 M4 35 8 Castro Jules

Nurmi Luka GT3 Pro-Am AF Corse Ferrari 488 32 9 Coluccio Luigi

Mazzola Rocco GT3 Pro-Am Best Lap Ferrari 488 22 10 Gnos Axel

Greek Matthew GT3 Pro-Am Nova Race Events Honda NSX 22 11 Kelstrup Georg

Sandrucci Gustavo GT3 Pro-Am AKM Motorsports Mercedes SLS AMG 20 12 Massimo eyelashes

Giuseppe file GT3 Am Imperial Sports Car Lamborghini Huracan 2 Overall final ranking of the 2023 Italian GT Championship

Photo Italian GT Championship Imola 2023

© PHOTOGALLERY Italian GT Championship: Fabrizio Viviani

