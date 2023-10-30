The former knight is furious against the historic commentator: the reason

Over the last few hours the name of Marco Attanasio is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? The former knight of Men and women, in an interview given to ‘L’opinionista Social’, he made an unexpected confession about Tina Cipollari. Let’s go in order and find out together what her words were.

Marco Attanasio against Tina Cipollari. As already anticipated, over the last few hours the former knight of Men and women gave an interview to ‘L’opinionista Social’ where he retraced his adventure within Maria De Filippi’s program, but not only. In fact, during the interview, the former knight fired nothing at Tina Cipollari.

Marco Attanasio’s words against Tina Cipollari were strong to say the least. This is what the former knight released on the historical report commentator Of Men and women:

The day I left the show I was attacked by Tina continuously. She told me “you’re an idiot, a f***” she got up and she threw a rose in my face, the one I brought for Aurora. If I had done it, I would have gotten two hundred complaints. Things escalated and the scene was cut.

And, continuing with his speech, the former knight Of Men and women he then added:

Normality would have been to stay on the show like Aurora did, they had also left me some phone numbers, both Cristina and Romina. They preferred to send me away […] Maria De Filippi is a genius, very professional, an icon. If they were to call me back I would come back.

How did Tina Cipollari take the words that Marco Attanasio said towards her. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the commentator will respond to the former knight’s words.