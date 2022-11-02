Italian from his window shot an arrow at a Peruvian in a fight and killed him

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Genova, Italy (Reference photo).
The victim, Javier Alfredo Romero, 40, underwent emergency surgery, but lost his life.
November 02, 2022, 05:14 PM
A man with Peruvian nationality died this Wednesday in the Italian city of Genoa (northwest) pierced by an arrow fired from the window of a building by an individual who has already been detained by police officers.
The victim, Javier Alfredo Romero40, underwent emergency surgery at the San Martino Hospital to try to remove the arrow but died early this Wednesday afternoon, according to local media.
The event occurred last night when a 60-year-old Italian man leaned out the window of his house, two steps from the center of Genoa, to complain about the alleged noise that the Peruvian and another South American were making in the middle of the street. at those hours.
This caused a fight between the Peruvian citizen and the Italian neighborwho at one point drew a bow from his window and shot an arrow at him, mortally wounding him.
The attacker has been arrested by agents of the Carabineros (militarized police) and accused of homicide.
EFE
