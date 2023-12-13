Napoli and Italian football say goodbye to the great Antonio Juliano known as “Totonno”: as manager he brought Maradona to Italy

The world of Italian football and in particular the Neapolitan one is mourning the passing of a true legend. Antonio Julianoflag of the Neapolitan team and hero of the 1968 Italian European Championship, passed away at the age of 80.

A very serious loss for Naples and for the world of Italian football. Antonio Juliano, known as “Totonno“, passed away today at the age of 80.

To give it sad announcement the Neapolitan team itself took care of it, remembering it as a real flag:

It is one of the worst days in the history of Napoli and its fans. Antonio Juliano, who for two decades was “Napoli” has passed away. For those who didn't know him, it's worth being told who he was and what he represented for our city. Hello, Totonno!

Juliano, born in Naples, has worn the blue shirt of his city team for a long time 17 seasonsfrom 1961 to 1978, 12 of them wearing the armband captain on the arm.

In that period, the team won with him on the pitch two Italian Cups (1961-62 and 1975-76), an Alpine Cup (1966) and an Italian-English League Cup (1976).

His experience with the team shirt is also very important Italian national teamwith which he won the 1968 home European championship and came second at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

Antonio Juliano and the signing of Maradona

Having finished his career as a footballer, Antonio Juliano began his career as a footballer sports manager and, needless to say, to Napoli.

In fact, he was responsible for the arrival on the slopes of Vesuvius of two players who became legends of the club: the Dutch defender Ruud Krol and, above all, the silverware phenomenon Diego Armando Maradona, in the summer of 1984.

Countless i condolence messages and the demonstrations of affection and esteem that have appeared on social media in recent hours. The mayor of Naples also joined the many, Gaetano Manfrediwho wrote:

He represented the symbol of a long football season still alive in the memory of the Neapolitans, marked by his successes on the pitch, as captain and by the formidable intuitions he then had as a manager, architect, among other things, of the negotiation that brought Maradona to Naples. He maintained an indissoluble bond with the fans and with his city, even after he stopped playing and was manager of Napoli. He deserves to be remembered by the city in the best way.

There League Serie A has already announced that a minute of silence on all pitches during the next football weekend.