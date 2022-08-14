In Toronto they will call it the “Italy zone”. The one that has become famous for us as the Cesarini area, or that of the goal in the final minutes. Yes, because if Toronto Fc managed to put an end to the streak of 10 games without knockout for Portland, they owe it to two Azzurri, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, who scored respectively in the 79th and 85th minutes in the 3- 1 on Timber. The former Napoli goal came on an assist from captain Michael Bradley, another “Italian” having played in Serie A with Chievo and Roma. The left of the former Juventus then closed the accounts for good.