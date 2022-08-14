The former Napoli signs the advantage in the 79th minute, the former Juve secures the success 6 ‘later. Since their arrival the Canadians are unbeaten (3 wins and one draw)
In Toronto they will call it the “Italy zone”. The one that has become famous for us as the Cesarini area, or that of the goal in the final minutes. Yes, because if Toronto Fc managed to put an end to the streak of 10 games without knockout for Portland, they owe it to two Azzurri, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, who scored respectively in the 79th and 85th minutes in the 3- 1 on Timber. The former Napoli goal came on an assist from captain Michael Bradley, another “Italian” having played in Serie A with Chievo and Roma. The left of the former Juventus then closed the accounts for good.
benefit
–
Toronto took the lead in the 41st minute with Jonathan Osorio, with Portland equalizing in the 73rd minute thanks to Josecarlos Van Rankin’s first MLS goal. The Canadians are unbeaten since the arrival of the Italian couple (3 wins and a draw), who have put a hand in 8 of the last 10 Toronto goals. “They brought special qualities – said coach Bob Bradley of Bernardeschi (3 goals and two assists) and Insigne (2 goals and one assist) – Great players don’t take long to fuel up and integrate.”
Toronto is still penultimate in the Eastern Conference with 29 points on par with Charlotte and Atlanta (which, however, has one race less). The next game will see them play Thursday at home against the New England Revolution.
August 14 – 09:12
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Italian #fireworks #Mls #Insigne #Bernardeschi #show #Toronto #wins
Leave a Reply