The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) handed over to UEFA its candidature to organize Eurocopa 2032. The dossier includes the ten cities designated to host the championship matches. Italy will have to wait until October 10 to find out if it will be the organizer or if the project is awarded to Türkiyehis only contender.

The cities proposed by the FIGC to host the parties are Rome, Milan, Turin, Verona, Genoa, Bologna, Florence, Naples, Bari and Cagliari, the capital of the island of Sardinia. The president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina explained that Italy’s candidacy dossier for the organization of the Uefa Euro 2032 is inspired by a “New Renaissance”.

It was created through continuous connections with the territories enhancing their historical and artistic beauties, but always respecting their impact and sustainability.

It is the result of “an intense workin which football has once again become an instrument of unity, materialized in the adoption of various governmental, parliamentary and municipal measures,” he added.

Gabriele Gravina also highlighted that the Italian candidacy was imagined with Italy and European football in mind within 10 yearsaware that the positive legacy of such an event will multiply extraordinary opportunities for the entire nation.