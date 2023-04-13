At least 24 people have been killed and thousands displaced in clashes in recent days in Sudan’s Darfur region at the borders with Chad and Central Africa, an official said Wednesday.

“Since Saturday night, 24 people have been killed on both sides,” said Mohamed Hussein Teman, a member of the municipal council in Foro Baranga, 185 km from El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state, referring to the parties involved in the clashes.

On Monday evening, the local authorities imposed a nightly curfew and declared a state of emergency for a month throughout the state.

Since then, calm has returned to the area, but large numbers of security forces are still deployed there, according to Timman.

For its part, the United Nations reported the burning of 50 homes in Foro Baranga, and the displacement of “about four thousand families, or about 20,000 people.”

Conflicts between the people in Darfur in 2022 resulted in more than 900 deaths and 1,000 injuries, and the displacement of about 300,000 people, according to the United Nations.