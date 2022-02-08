The Italian Eurovision entry Brividi by singers Mahmood and Blanco already seems to be a hit three months before the event starts. The song has been in the top 10 of the world’s most listened songs on Spotify all week.











Brividia was listened to almost 3.4 million times in Italy on Wednesday, on the day of release, which is a daily record in the southern European country. In the days that followed, the number was clicked millions of times. In other countries such as Spain, Germany and Belgium, the song is already widely listened to. In Switzerland and Lithuania, the song is even number 1 in the Spotify list. Never before has a Eurovision entry been able to make such an impact outside the country of origin.

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in May in the Italian city of Turin. The bookmakers think that Italy could win in its own country. Despite the fact that a large part of the field is not even known yet, the chance that Mahmood and Blanco will win is now estimated at 18 percent.

Mahmood and Blanco won the final of the Sanremo music festival on Saturday. The winner is always asked to go to the Eurovision song contest on behalf of Italy, an invitation that the singers gladly accepted.

