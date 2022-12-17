If forecasts are to be suspected, the Italian automotive market is expected to close 2022 with a total of 1.3 million registrations. An all-time low number? Indeed, if we think about the last half century, yes, considering that the last time the automotive sector had come to terms with these figures was in the 1970s. What is most impressive is the degrowth that the Italian car market had from January to November of this 2022 compared to the same period of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year: we are talking about -31.9%.

Fewer and fewer new cars are therefore being put into circulation. Translated, the car fleet that moves on Italian roads is getting older: Il Fatto Quotidiano points out that around 40 million cars travel in our country with an average age of 12.2 years, and consequently how “with this rate of replacement it will take 30 years before it gets old, with imaginable repercussions on safety and the air we breathe”. From this point of view, the advent of electricity could come to the rescue of the sector, but the Italian situation is still too underdeveloped: the newspaper even speaks of a mirage, considering that state incentives as they are structured have little appeal to consumers and that there is a lack of top-up points. From this last point of view, the data speak for themselves: Italy is in thirteenth position in Europe for the number of columns, with just 6.1 recharging points every 100 kilometres.

“The challenges of the new year are many, let’s hope that someone takes the trouble to collect them – it reads in the newspaper – It is no coincidence that the president of Unrae, the association of foreign manufacturers operating in Italy, Michele Crisci wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, to denounce the problem and suggest possible ways out. Incidentally, even the state comes out with broken bones since they have been missing in three years 7.85 billion euros in tax revenue“.