The Qatar 2022 World Cup is coming to an end, just as quickly as it began. Having racked up the games in such a short space of time, it seems that only a few days ago Ecuador bested Qatar in the opening game of the tournament.
With 62 games played, we now know that it is France and Argentina who will meet on Sunday December 18 to see who will be crowned world champions. The match will take place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium and will begin at 6:00 p.m. in Qatar, 4:00 p.m. in Spain, 12:00 p.m. in Argentina and 9:00 a.m. in Mexico.
The French reached the final by beating Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday night thanks to goals from AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez and Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani. For Argentina, they beat Croatia by a score of 3-0. It was Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi who opened the scoring from the spot before Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez scored twice to close out the game.
In general, the World Cup final is the sporting event that attracts the most global attention and is a great day for television networks around the world. How many people are expected to tune in to the France vs Argentina game on Sunday?
Viewership figures for World Cup matches have grown rapidly over the last four or five tournaments and there is no reason to suggest that the 2022 tournament and its final will not continue that trend.
FIFA data has said that approximately 3.575 million people tuned in to watch the matches during the course of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.and 1.12 billion watched the final between France and Croatia.
Suggestions already from FIFA say that growth has continued and when the full figures are collated at the end of the tournament, they are expected to break records.
Assuming trends continue, The 2022 World Cup final is expected to be viewed by 1.5 billion people worldwidewhich is a staggering proportion of people in the world.
The 2010 final in South Africa was watched by 909 million people, then surpassed the 1 billion mark in 2014 when 1.01 billion watched the final in Brazil between Argentina and Germany. Then, as mentioned, it increased to 1.12 billion in 2018. An increase to more than 1.5 billion is an ambitious estimate by FIFA, but it is certainly possible.
It will be interesting to see if the games taking place in the European winter have affected the viewing figures, as this is a time when TV viewing figures are much higher in general. People may spend less time outdoors, which naturally means more television is consumed.
