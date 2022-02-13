For the Italian authorities, it is necessary to reduce the country’s dependence on Russian gas. Deputy Foreign Minister Manlio Di Stefano wanted to draw attention to this, transmits La Republica.

The diplomat stressed that Italy, along with other European countries, depends on a narrow circle of sources of resources – in particular, on Russia. He noted that at the beginning of the year, Moscow almost halved gas flows destined for Rome via the Ukrainian route.

“This threat to our energy security, probably also dictated by political considerations, requires urgent action,” Di Stefano concluded. He proposed to increase the supply of fuel from Algeria, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

Earlier, German political scientist Alexander Rahr urged Germany to negotiate with Russia on increasing gas supplies. According to him, Germany’s gas needs may increase due to the energy transition. He noted that Russia remains the main supplier of gas for Germany.