Italian and Vlahovic’s farewell: “I try not to regret him, a united group and we move on”

The Fiorentina coach between Lazio and the transfer market: “Lost the finalizer, now we have two of absolute level with the qualities to replace him, they give me confidence. We are even more convinced of our strength. But no, I don’t feel betrayed”



#Italian #Vlahovics #farewell #regret #united #group #move