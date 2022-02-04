It is estimated that in Italy there are approximately 377,000 new diagnoses of cancer every year and, in 2021 alone, tumors were the cause of death for 180,000 Italians. Although many cancers are now treatable, they remain terrible numbers especially if we consider that 40% of cancer cases are somehow preventable by implementing an adequate lifestyle (abstention from smoking and alcohol, physical activity, adequate diet, adherence to programs of screening). To underline the importance of prevention in this area, on February 4, 2010 the International Union Against Cancer (Uicc) launched the campaign “Even cancer can be prevented” to raise awareness of the actions capable of significantly reducing the risk of developing cancer, an initiative that is repeated every year.

Prevention is essential to reduce the incidence of many cancers, including liver cancer. The liver, in fact, is the site of both primary tumors (that is, which arise inside the organ) and secondary (metastases that reach the liver from other organs, usually those of the abdomen). Primary liver tumors affect about 13,000 Italians every year and are unfortunately characterized by a low survival both at 5 years (about 20% of patients) and at 10 years (10% of patients), being among the top five causes of death for neoplasm.

But what is the panorama of primary liver tumors in our country? “In Italy we are, so to speak, lucky because most of the cases of the most frequent primary tumor of the liver (hepatocellular carcinoma, Hcc) are registered in a single database, in order to be able to study its trend over the years – explains Gianluca Svegliati Baroni, associate professor in Gastroenterology at the Polytechnic University of Marche, head of the hepatic damage and transplantation unit at the Ospedali Riuniti of Ancona and member of the Sige, Italian Society of Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy -. Generally Hcc arises on a liver with fibrosis or cirrhosis and this is a fundamental fact for prevention. In fact, no case should be underestimated in which a patient presents a prolonged increase in liver enzymes in laboratory analyzes. This increase in fact can conceal fibrosis or cirrhosis, and all patients with this condition must undergo a simple ultrasound every six months, which can however allow the tumor to be highlighted at a very early stage “.

And what are the most frequent causes that can predispose to this situation? “In the last 7-8 years a real revolution has taken place in hepatology – adds the expert -. Viral hepatitis from viruses B (Hbv) and C (Hcv), which represented a large portion of the causes of Hcc, are now easily treatable, and therefore the first thing to exclude in a patient with increased transaminases is precisely the presence of these infections. Treating them is the beginning of prevention. Using the available database, we have shown that the possibility of treating these infections has led to a drastic reduction in Hcc cases linked to viral hepatitis. Currently the forms linked to the altered lifestyle represent the great majority of cases of Hcc, in particular to the excessive use of alcohol, obesity and diabetes “.

These conditions greatly affect the onset of liver cancer. “We have in fact demonstrated – continues Svegliati Baroni – that these conditions (alcohol, obesity, diabetes) are present in most cancers also linked to viral hepatitis, as if they acted as accelerators of the process. But they can also by themselves induce pathological processes that lead to the formation of tumors. Suffice it to say that in Italy more than 50% of the general population is considered sedentary (the minimum would be a brisk walk of one hour for five days a week), about 40% are overweight or obese, about 10% abuse alcohol (two glasses of wine are allowed for healthy adult males and one for healthy adult women), and only 10% of the general population follows an adequate Mediterranean diet “.

With important repercussions in terms of prevention: “Unfortunately we know that in Italy only 60% of cases of HCC are diagnosed early, through the six-monthly ultrasound that patients with liver fibrosis or cirrhosis have to do. We fear that this percentage could be reduced because patients with known viral hepatitis (in the past mainly linked to hepatitis C) were often monitored and followed up in the various clinics. Today, however, there are more and more cases linked to alcohol, obesity and diabetes but they are often misrecognized, do not undergo surveillance and therefore are not diagnosed early. It is therefore essential to try to determine the degree of liver damage in the three categories of patients indicated above, so as to possibly subject them to ultrasound surveillance, and then educate the patient to a lifestyle that is useful for the prevention of all forms of neoplasia: stop smoking and alcohol, control of body weight, daily physical activity, follow the Mediterranean diet “.

The good news is that huge strides have been made in the treatment and management of this type of cancer. “For the treatment of HCC we have new therapies available – says Laura Schiadà, medical director of the Liver Damage and Transplantation Unit of the Ospedali Riuniti of Ancona and member of the Sige. but above all the real revolution is in the multidisciplinary management of these patients, a management modality that has been imposed in recent years but which is the real new weapon available to reduce the mortality of our patients. Depending on the characteristics of the patient and the tumor, in fact, we have different options ranging from liver transplantation, to tumor resection, from loco-regional treatments, to systemic therapies or chemotherapies. So we don’t have a single therapy for everyone, but each patient must receive the therapy that best suits his case. Above all, the patient can receive, in what is a real therapeutic project that is prepared at the time of diagnosis in special meetings, more than one treatment to reach the final goal, recovery. In addition to the new systemic therapies, coming out in recent months, multidisciplinarity is the secret of the patient’s recovery with Hcc, as happens in our hospital, the Riuniti of Ancona, thanks to the constant collaboration between hepatologists, surgeons, radiologists, and oncologists. A multidisciplinary approach has been shown to reduce mortality in patients with primary liver cancer. ”