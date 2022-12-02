Ita Airways, the poisons between CEO and president that complicate everything

Ita Airways is facing a new difficult momentafter the hopes of a privatization with an indication of the offer formulated by the fund Certares as the most appropriate one for the treasure and for the airline companyfor a month, with the arrival of the Meloni government everything has changed. The consortiums concerned all paraded, from MSc to Certares and the only ones interested now are the Germans of Lufthansabut which they do discount offers knowing you have no competition. There situation it gets more and more complicated and cash in hand is scarce if the company does not reach an agreement by March it will fail.

To make the situation worse – we read in the press – the secret cards of the senior executives and it turns out a real one internal feud between the two heads of the company. In the minutes of the board of directors the lunges of the CEO Lazzerini against the president Altavilla: “Also an Airbus for the holidays” The reply: heavily flawed reconstruction, I always have acted transparently and promptly. “It is urgent – wrote Lazzerini on 12 October – rearrangeAnd the society. The Council must take every consequent decision today “. Lezzerini launches accusations against President Altavilla. His is a list that fills five pages of minutes. On 7 November, then, Altavilla will announce his resignation.

